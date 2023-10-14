The exploitation of AI It is a fact and it will become increasingly consolidated in the future, so the video game industry is no stranger to its expansion. The latest example comes to us with Cyberpunk 2077, specifically with its recently released Phantom Liberty expansion that offers us to explore the Dogtown district.

Through information revealed by Bloomberg, we have been able to know that CD Projekt used artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of an actor who passed away before being able to record his lines in the DLC. Miłogost Reczek is the name of the interpreter who played the quack Viktor Vektor and who died in 2021, so the Polish developer contacted the family to make a proposal.

Specifically, using voice cloning software called Respeecher, located in Ukraine, and generating an algorithm to modify dialogue so that it sounded like Reczek. “This way we were able to keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” says CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed.

This has been possible, along with the approval of his relatives, thanks to the fact that a different voice actor was hired who recorded his lines and later the AI ​​did the reinterpretation work. Initially, The company considered using a new actor to record the dialogues not just Phantom Liberty, but Reczek’s original lines in Cyberpunk 2077.

“We didn’t like this approach,” Szwed notes, while noting that the late Reczek “was one of the best Polish voice talents.” At the same time, he has indicated that the family’s collaboration has been total, since the actor’s children “were very understanding.”

