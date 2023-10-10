Europe, like practically the entire West, has condemned the surprise attacks that Hamas (an Islamist movement classified as terrorist by the EU and the US) launched against Israel on Saturday. Attacks that caused at least 900 deaths on the Israeli side and 700 on the Palestinian side, most of them civilians.

However, within the European Union, an institutional crisis has erupted full of confusion and reproaches between nations in the debate over what role Europe should play in this conflict: whether to paralyze humanitarian aid to Palestine or not.

The origin of the controversy. Waiting for a political reaction to the attacks, the institution did not limit itself to condemning the attacks and barbarity, but the Hungarian Neighborhood Commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi, announced by surprise through the social network development of almost 700 million euros immediately to Palestine. “All new budget proposals, including the 2023 budget, are postponed until further notice. Hate speech, violence and the glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of many people. We need action and we need it now,” he said.

Evidently, this unexpected freeze of economic and humanitarian aid has generated division not only in the Member States, but also within the European Commission, with clear confrontations between countries and political parties.

The step forward of Austria and Germany. Varhely’s announcement came just two hours after Germany and Austria had already halted their bilateral payments to Palestine worth €144 million pending a detailed analysis of how that money was being spent. Svenja Schulz, Minister of Development, said that the attacks represent a “terrible turning point” and that Berlin was going to coordinate with its allies to find the best way to respond. But not all countries have welcomed Germany’s decision or that of the Commission, which was taken without prior consultation of members.

Quarrel in the Commission. This has generated some unrest in the EU, especially in Spain, Ireland and Luxembourg. The left, in general, considers that the “collective sanction” on the Palestinian people is “scandalous”: “Cutting development aid will make the humanitarian catastrophe even worse. Civilians are not responsible for the war. What is urgent is a stop into the fire,” said MEP Manon Aubry, from France Insoumise.

Ireland also criticized Commissioner Varhelyi’s announcement. “We understand that there is no legal basis for such a unilateral decision by an individual commissioner and we do not support the suspension of aid,” the Irish Government stressed. Luxembourg and Brussels also criticized the Commission’s hasty decision and Italy did the same, ensuring that it will maintain aid to the Palestinian territories. He argues that cutting off the funding would punish civilians more than the perpetrators of the attack.

The rectification. Faced with so much indignation and, above all, doubts about whether or not it is legal to make such a decision without having the support of the Twenty-Seven, the community responsible for Crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, ended up ensuring that humanitarian funds would not be harmed. . The European Commission has been, in fact, forced to rectify and issue a statement full of nuances explaining that as of today an emergency review will begin to review the assistance that the EU gives to Palestine in coordination with the Member States. “The objective will be to ensure that no EU funds indirectly allow any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel,” the text says.

The Spanish representative for Foreign Policy and Defense, Josep Borrell, has also assured that the next EU payments will not be suspended. “It would have damaged European interests in the region and only further emboldened the terrorists.”

They depend on aid. It must be taken into account that, according to data from the European Commission, 80% of the population of Gaza depends on international donations and humanitarian aid. No less than two million people live in the Gaza Strip, an area of ​​land measuring just over 360 square kilometers, making it one of the most densely populated areas in the world. The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East defines the place as “uninhabitable.” Others describe life there as similar to being in an open-air prison, or even worse.

Not only are there high concentrations of poverty and extreme overcrowding, but the region is experiencing a state of continuous pseudo-war, with border controls everywhere and chained states of alarm. EU projects in the territories are carried out by NGOs and other partners who, following a policy of not maintaining any contact with Hamas, serve to provide education, democracy and a sustainable economy to the inhabitants of this region.

Imagen: GTRES (Michael Brochstein)

In Xataka | Palestine, 1947: maps illustrating what the region was like before the creation of Israel