There is an offer that, if you are looking for a new laptop and have a tight budget, will surely interest you. Of course, you will have to install Windows yourself.

When choosing a laptop, there are a series of things that must be taken into account, especially the price. If you cannot afford to spend 1,000 euros or more on a PC, there are options that are also more than interesting, although you will surely have to sacrifice versatility, power or operating system.

The last of those sacrifices is surely the one that hurts the least if you want a cheap laptop, and now there is one that fits the description like a glove: a Medion Akoya that PcComponentes sells at a truly bargain price, for only 359 euros, less than what almost any mid-range mobile costs.

Show off your power with a very good processor, SSD and sufficient amount of RAM, but it does have a problemand it does not have Windows 11 as a pre-installed operating system, so you will have to do it yourself.

With an Intel Core i5 and SSD storage, this laptop offers mid-range performance, albeit without a preinstalled operating system.

It is not a major problem because installing Windows is quite easy and you can do it from a pendrive, and if not, with these features the Medion Akoya promises even more speed with any Linux distribution, a quite viable option as well.

For the price it has, there is no better alternative in sight, since almost all those that range between 300 and 500 euros tend to be either models that do not have Windows either or Chromebooks with Chrome OS and Intel Celeron processors.

In this case, Beyond the small inconvenience of the OS, it is not bad at all, for example for working or studying if you are going to use applications like Chrome, Zoom, Microsoft Teams or even some basic photo and video editing.

In addition, the Intel Core i5 that it equips is 11th Generation, the penultimate one available in the Intel catalog, and high performance, so you can expect more than enough power for all day-to-day tasks, whether you opt for Windows or if you go for Linux.

To make matters worse, the sales conditions could not be better, and the fact is that PcComponentes offers you free shipping to any part of Spain, and is a store that is characterized by speed in deliveries and for a top quality after-sales service.

Not in vain in some segments, such as computing, they are the main alternative to Amazon that exists in the online commerce landscape in our country.

