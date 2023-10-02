If you are thinking about setting up your own website, whether by having your own blog, setting up an online store or creating a community of people with common interests, the first thing you are going to need is a good hosting service. If they also offer it to you at a good price, it will be much clearer for you. You have that with Hostinger where you can find a very interesting price per month, with a 75% discount included and 3 months free. Here we tell you more.

Hostinger Web Hosting

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Get your accommodation at Hostinger cheaper and with 3 months free included

With this current offer, Hostinger proposes us a 75% discount in its Premium hosting service. Thus, instead of the usual 10.49 euros, we can have our website for only 2.59 euros per month. In addition, we will have 3 months of free hosting.

For so little money, at Hostinger we will have 100 GB of SSD hosting for our website, with WordPress compatibility to set it up ourselves, although we will also have an assistant to migrate from other services and 24/7 support.

But not only that; Hostinger’s Premium service also offers us weekly backups, free email, free domain management, or Free SSL and DDoS protection.

Note: some of the links published here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the mentioned articles have been proposed by the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.

Images | Hostinger

In Xataka Selection | Small Office Security is the most complete Kaspersky security software for your company and now it has a 15% discount

In Xataka | Who and how decides what news Google hides due to the right to be forgotten