2023 is being a complicated year in the workplace with intense debates about the convenience of returning to the office or maintaining the teleworking model. As Goldman Sachs already demonstrated in its own study, there is no objective data that tips the balance towards the best alternative, although hybrid work seems to be the most balanced option.

However, there is one factor that no one is taking into account when designing plans for returning to the office: given the general increase in fuel and food costs. 2 out of 3 employees who have returned to the office are forced to bear a much higher daily cost than before the pandemic. This is one more reason for many employees to refuse to return to the office.

Going to the office is a hassle. One of the most obvious advantages of teleworking is that the employee does not have to leave home, thus saving time and money on fuel, in addition to reducing the volume of polluting emissions. According to Owl Lab’s State of Work 2023 report, 66% of Americans returning to the office full-time spent an average of $51 each workday.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs, tells CNBC that this expense is significantly larger than it was in 2019 and in the study it is broken down into: $14 for travel, $8 for parking, $13 for breakfast or coffee with something to eat and 16 dollars to eat. This estimate is based on prices in the United States where, for example, fuel is much cheaper.

The increase in fuel prices not only directly affects travel by private vehicle, but also public transport and food. This increase in the cost of food means that eating or having breakfast outside the home also means an additional expense for the employee.

The transport is shot. The price of fuel is one of the reasons why returning to the office is causing a real strain on the finances of many employees, whether they use their own private vehicle or travel by public transport. In the first case, covering an average distance of 80 km round trip per day can mean an expense of over 264 euros per month according to the OCU, to which we would also have to add an average of 60 euros more to the month for parking if the company does not have that space.

The regional and central governments have cushioned part of this increase in prices in public transport by subsidizing a large part of its cost. In 2023, some of these bonuses have stopped applying, so their price has increased and represents an average outlay of 30 euros per month in cities like Barcelona and almost double that in Madrid.

Having breakfast in Spain is increasingly expensive. For its part, the average price of breakfast raw materials (sugar, milk and coffee) has increased by 15.4% in the last year, causing its final price to also rise. The crazy prices of oil also do not help to contain the price of the most important meal of the day, so having breakfast outside the home represents an additional outlay that must be taken into account.

The price of the daily menu has increased. According to a survey by the Madrid Hospitality Association, the average price of the daily menu in the capital is set at 13 euros, while the most common expense per diner during last summer reached 24.21 euros. 72% of the establishments that offered this type of menu have had to increase the price between 0.50 euros (35.1%) and 1 euro (44.5%). 16.6% claim to have raised it by more than 1 euro this year to compensate for the rise in food prices.

Beyond the health convenience of reheating food, using the container seems to be the only way to contain the costs of eating out. However, this option is not always possible in all jobs since some offices have reduced their space and thus their services. Big technology companies like Google have dispensed with their kitchens as a savings measure.

An additional expense that is not reflected in the salary. According to the State of Work 2023 study, 25% of workers would be willing to sacrifice 15% of their annual salary in exchange for a flexible work schedule that allows them to telework more often. The annual amount that a return to the office can entail with the price increases can be up to 5,000 euros per year, so the 15% reduction in exchange for staying at home and saving on transportation costs is even profitable for employees. employees.

Furthermore, teleworking allows for improved family balance, so these expenses would have to be added to additional ones for childcare while working (daycare, babysitting, activities, etc.). These additional expenses mean that 29% of employees who currently have a remote or hybrid workday expect a salary increase if they have to return to the office and 69% believe that they are being forced to return due to traditional work expectations, not because of improvements in productivity.

