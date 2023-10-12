Published a few weeks ago in Early Access on PC (here is the test of our Alessandro Alosi), Witchfire will soon be enriched with new contentwhich is why the developers of The Astronauts wanted to present la roadmap future updates.

The Polish team explains that just twelve people are actively working on the project, so the timing may vary over time, however the goal is to publish an update approximately every two months. Each of these updates will bring with it numerous new features, including new locations (in total there will be six in the final game, two of which are already playable), new bosses (at least six), new types of enemies (46, of which 22 are already in the game), but also more weapons (31 in total), more magic objects (24 in total), and new spells.

The first Witchfire update will be released between the end of November and the beginning of December, but the developers have not revealed what it will include. However, they stated that it will introduce new content and modify some elements already present in the Early Access version.

