The curtain of this September closes in view of the latest cinema and TV series news, with all the new releases, trailers and events that will mark the calendar of this autumn season 2023to stay up to date on the main news from the world of cinema, TV series and animation.

Disney has certainly launched the most interesting news for this week, revealing the trailer and the official poster for Wish. Furthermore, some releases are in the pipeline Sky e NOWand great news from the world of Netflix Anime, with the announcement of the animated series on Tomb Raider e Devil May Cry.

Wish: trailer and poster of the new Disney film

Ready to make a wish? Wishthe new film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, will be available in Italian cinemas starting from December 21st.

The story will take us to the Kingdom of Rosas, where we will meet Asha, a young dreamer who will express a wish so powerful that it will give life to a small sphere of energy called Star, an entity born from the imaginative power of the universe.

Determined to confront the Magnificent King, Asha will demonstrate how the power of dreams can reverse the fate of the Kingdom of Rosas, and defeat the Magnificent King’s tyranny forever.

The talented team behind Wish is the same one that produced other great hits such as Moana, Frozen, Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto, which helped renew animation and bring it into an undisputed new golden age. We’re excited to see what this fascinating new journey into the world of Disney magic has in store for us!

Sky news: Das Boot and True Detective

The highly anticipated Sky series acclaimed by the public True Detectivewill return with the fourth season exclusively on Sky, visible in streaming only on NOW starting from January 15th.

The protagonists of this season will be Jodie Foster e Kali Reiswho will take on the role of detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, with the aim of solving a mystery linked to the disappearance of six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

Furthermore, again on NOW and exclusively on Sky, starting from next October 18th, with two weekly appointments, the fourth season of The boata historical series that tells the Second World War from the point of view of the German Navy.

The new episodes mark the sequel to Wolfgang Petersen’s film U-Boot 96, based on the novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim. A thriller and espionage series, which will take us into the darkest corners of history through the eyes of brothers Hannie Hoffmann and Klaus Hoffmann, played by Rosalie Thomass and Rick Okon.

Netflix news: all the upcoming animated series

To conclude this September in style is Netflix, which during the DROP 01 Showcase showed off a roundup of brand new trailers, clips and big news that will keep us busy for weeks to come.

Starting from animation projects based on graphic novels, after the success of Nimonathe trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, inspired by the comics created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, whose series will be distributed starting November 17th. The young “hero” Scott Pilgrim, in fact, in an attempt to conquer the fascinating Ramona Flowers, will have to face all of her exes before managing to get to her. An ironic and funny comedy series that gives a bit of color to the panorama of Netlfix animated series.

In fact, after Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, two other series of much more serious nature follow: the first is Captain Laserhawk: a Blood Dragon Remix, in the cyberpunk style, which follows the steps of a cyborg supersoldier, branded as an enemy of the State, within a dystopian society now on the brink of collapse; the second animated series, however, written by the same author as Blade Runner 2049 and Logan, is Blue Eye Samuraiwhich tells the story of Mizu, a great samurai on a journey to exact her bloody revenge during the dark times of Edo period Japan.

The latest sequence of trailers shown during the Showcase takes inspiration from the world of video games: it starts in style with the presentation of the new episodes of Sonic Primeand then move on to two high-impact presentations: Tomb Raider: the legend of Lara Croftof which a first look was shown that takes us inside the story of the beloved archaeologist, and finally the official announcement of the series on Devil May Cry.

But that’s not all: among other news, Netflix wanted to present two clips, the first sees a fight between He-Man e Scare Glowwhich anticipates the arrival in 2024 of Masters of the Universe: Revolution; instead, the second takes us inside the first seven minutes of Castelvania: Nocturneavailable starting September 28th, which catapult us into the terrible and violent gore setting of the world of Castelvania.

We are excited to share with you all the new and exciting updates in the world of cinema, looking forward to seeing you next week. It will be a special opportunity to discover the latest cinema and TV series news, to share our passion for the world of entertainment. Stay tuned!