Large parts of South America spent the months of July and August dealing with unprecedented heat for the winter period. At the end of last winter, millions of people in Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina and Paraguay experienced temperatures that exceeded 40 degrees. An event linked to the climate crisis. A new attribution study, in fact, found that this heat wave was rendered 100 times more likely from climate change.

In some parts of South America, the entire winter period has been punctuated by intense heat wave events. July and August were the hottest months on the entire continent and August was the hottest and most anomalous month on record. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the latter measured a full 2.4 degrees C (4.3 degrees F) above average.

“Heat kills, particularly in spring, before people are acclimatised to it. Temperatures above 40°C in early spring are incredibly extreme and while we are aware of just four heat-related fatalities, it’s likely the true number is much higher” – @JArrighi — World Weather Attribution (@WWAttribution) October 10, 2023

The unseasonal heat wave in South America has significantly affected crops such as coffee and killed at least four people, but likely many more, because the full extent of heat-related deaths will take weeks or months to clarify.

It was just one of many extreme heat events affecting tens of millions of people around the world in recent months. The temperature so high have contributed to establishing several record global this year: July was the hottest month in human history, the three months from June to August were the hottest three-month period and September it was probably the longest month anomalous from a thermal point of view (i.e. with temperatures higher than the long-term average of a given month).

To look for the signatures of climate change in extreme weather events, researchers at the PAHs they focused on one of the “heat domes” that occurred over the continent in late September. They looked at the 10 hottest consecutive days in the region where the heat was most extreme, in Paraguay, central Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina.

For each of its studies, WWA looks for trends in historical data and uses computer models to compare today’s climate to a theoretical world without human-caused climate change.

The researchers found that climate change made the recent South American event at least 100 times more likely and 1.4 to 4.3 degrees warmer.

“It is worrying that temperatures above 40°C in spring are becoming common in many parts of the world,” he said in a press release Izidine Pinto, researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and member of the international World Weather Attribution (WWA) team that conducted the analysis. “This is the reality of our rapidly warming climate. Every year we experience more and more dangerously hot days.”