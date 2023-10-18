Do you use WinRAR? If so, there is something very important you should know. A dangerous vulnerability was recently discovered in the file compression program. The point is that hackers have used the exploit since early 2023 to carry out various attacks.

According to reports, hackers can use the vulnerability to execute code and affect Windows users’ computers. The exploit was discovered by Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which specializes in cybersecurity.

Fortunately, there is already a solution that eliminates this dangerous vulnerability that can affect thousands of WinRAR users. Next, we tell you how to protect yourself from this exploit.

They discovered a dangerous vulnerability in WinRAR

How to avoid WinRAR vulnerability?

If you use WinRAR frequently or plan to use it soon, it is best to update it first. Its versions 6.24 and 6.23 eliminate the vulnerability. The thing is that the program does not update automatically nor does it have an option to do so in its interface.

Therefore, the solution is to manually download one of these versions from the official page of the program. You can download any of the mentioned versions in English or Spanish. This way you will replace the version that your PC has installed and you will be safe. In case you already have some of them, then you don’t necessarily have to update the program.

Google Threat Analysis Group recommended updating the software to avoid any type of attack related to ZIP and RAR files. The company claimed that the exploit has been used by hacking groups backed by various governments.

“To ensure protection, we urge organizations and users to keep software fully up-to-date and install security updates as soon as they are available,” the Threat Analysis Group said.

