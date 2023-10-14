Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji’s manners when receiving the Celebrity of the Year category award from the 2023 TikTok Awards became gossip among netizens. The sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel was criticized for not opening her speech with a greeting.

At the event held on Thursday (12/10/2023) evening, Fuji received the award from Aaliyah Massaid and Reza Artamevia. Fuji was also criticized for being rude to Reza and Aaliyah.

Apart from ethics towards elders, Fuji’s way of opening his speech was also questioned by some netizens. Haji Faisal’s youngest daughter said “‘hello” instead of greeting.

“Hello. First I want to say thank you, to TikTok and RCTI, and to the fans, family, everyone who has supported me,” said Fuji.

“And hopefully in the future I can display more interesting content on the TikTok platform. Anyway, thank you all. Thank God,” he continued.

Netizens feel that Fuji should have said his greetings more politely. There were also those who mocked him for not mentioning the names Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah.

“Assalamualaikum, where’s Fuji? Why don’t you say hello?” comment account @rahayu***.

“Why doesn’t Fuji say that all this is thanks to Allah SWT and Sis Vanessa and Da Febi? Assalamualaikum or not,” said the account @ghozia***.

“It’s no longer polite to Aunt Reza, no greetings either,” sneered at the account @ka_wa***.

Meanwhile, Fuji’s popularity on TikTok is no joke. No wonder Tariq Halilintar’s ex-lover won the award.

