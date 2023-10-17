The Indonesian National Team coach, Shin Tae-yong, appreciated his players, who continued to show high fighting spirit and did not let their guard down during the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification in the first phase of the Asia zone against Brunei Darussalam, Tuesday (17/10) evening.

In the match played at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, the Garuda team again won 6-0.

Previously, in the first leg played last week in Jakarta, the Indonesian national team also won with the same score.

“We compared the squad for the first match with the second. Almost 70 percent were replaced and the players themselves really worked hard and played well. Even though they were playing away, they still didn’t let their guard down, so I thank the players,” said coach Shin at a press conference after match.

The South Korean passport coach himself rotated a number of sectors and gave confidence to the players who were not involved in the first leg.

However, the Indonesian team’s obvious superiority over Brunei did not make coach Shin underestimate his opponent.

“Indeed, the Brunei team is our opponent, so I can’t judge anything about the Brunei team. If good infrastructure is formed, Brunei football will definitely have hope of developing in the future,” said the former South Korean national team coach.

The 12-0 aggregate victory over Brunei saw the Indonesian national team qualify for the second phase of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Asian zone. Indonesia will occupy Group F with Iraq, the Philippines and Vietnam.