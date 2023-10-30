What does it mean to be a sustainable company? For Almerita’s task use all the techniques and knowledge available so as not to cause damage to the soil, plants, the environment and future generations. It means do not use chemicals or shortcuts that may be harmful, giving preference to manual work, biological defense methods and preventive agronomic techniques. Equivalent to do anything to indulge Nature and never compromise the future.

The story of Almerita’s taskbegan almost 200 years ago, in 1830, with the purchase of 1200 hectares of land in the Regaleali district of Palermo by the brothers Lucio and Carmelo Mastrogiovanni Tasca d’Almerita; After 8 generations of the same family we have arrived today. A profound respect for the environment, the land, traditions and communities has always been fundamental for the group of the 5 different territories of Sicily in which the winery and winery works that brought it in March 2023 to have the international B Corp certification. Being a Benefit Corporation means constantly committing to the common good, creating services and take care of living beings and the Planetbecoming part of an international network of organizations that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, responsibility and transparency.

“I am very proud of the result achieved as it comes culmination of a project for development that respects the territorieswhich we have been carrying out in Sicily for years. The path that led us to this certification was complex and tiring because the standards are, rightly, very high and rigorous. It was very important for us to learn about new working methods aimed at doing business always keeping the Common Good as its objective and try to implement them. Thanks to this path we have an even clearer understanding of the areas to improve and which we will focus on in the near future” these are the words of Alberto Tascaat the helm of the company.

Almerita’s task she was also one of the founding fathers of SOStainthe first program in Italy of sustainability in the wine sector which requires compliance with a series of 360-degree green requirements. A commitment that has led the company to receive in 2021 the prize as “European Winery of the Year” from Wine Enthusiast (New York-based newspaper operating in the wine, e-commerce, information, education, events, media and travel markets) as part of the 20° Annual Wine Star Awardsassigned by virtue of the commitment made to sustainable viticulture in Sicily and the prestigious Green Emblem from Robert Parker Wine Advocate in 2019, awarded to only 3 wineries in Italy and 24 in the world, an award created to recognize and celebrate the most extraordinary cases of sustainable commitment in the wine sector. These are symbols of honor and distinction granted to wine producers who have demonstrated exceptional results in terms of sustainability and environmental management.

SOStain is the sustainability protocol for Sicilian viticulture, certified by an independent third party to which Tasca has joined since 2010. Based on 10 minimum sustainability requirements, measurable and comparable, the program has an underlying principle: the influence of agricultural activities goes beyond the fields that are cultivated, because it also concerns the well-being of workers, the health of consumers, the enhancement of the surrounding area and the conservation of natural resources. The SOStain Sicilia Foundation safeguards the regulations, which today includes 37 Sicilian wineries, all committed to the sustainable growth of Sicily.

All the concrete actions undertaken in terms of environmental and social responsibility are contained in Sustainability Report, a document that many companies today find themselves having to draw up but which Tasca d’Almerita has been producing voluntarily for 12 years. The objective is to show, through scientific data, the progress achieved within the company but also the areas for improvement.