Intel has fueled speculation about the future of Windows by suggesting that a “Windows refresh” is on the way for next year. Intel CFO David Zinser made the remarks during a conversation with Citi, generating excitement in the tech community. This appears to back up previous reports that pointed to a 2024 release window for the next version of Windows, following an internal realignment in Microsoft’s development schedule.

Zinser stated that: “We think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year for the PC market, especially driven by Windows updates. The current Windows PC hardware is relatively old and will probably be updated a lot next year. So that we are optimistic about how things will develop from 2024 onwards.”

This begs the question: Are we looking at the imminent release of “Windows 12”? The term “refresh” was also used during the development of Windows 11 before its official presentation in June 2021. In addition, sources linked to the industry suggest that the development of the next version of Windows, which has multiple codenames, has gained momentum in recent months and much of the work is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

The next version of Windows will focus on deeper integration of artificial intelligence and cloud experiences, with interface improvements and other changes aimed at increasing productivity. Importantly, according to the statements, a subscription will not be required to use the operating system. Details about the specific features of this "Windows revamp" have not yet been revealed, but the news has generated great excitement among technology enthusiasts.

