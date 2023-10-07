It is very likely that you are still assimilating the arrival of Windows 11 to your PC, but you’d better work on it because Windows 12 is closer than you might think. That is the conclusion we reached after listening to the words of Intel’s CTO, who at a conference could have talked more than necessary.

The new Windows could arrive in 2024

The analyst and investor company Citi brought together Intel’s CFO, Dave Zinsner, to discuss the coming months that await the industry and how it plans to address the coming years in terms of technology and innovation. These types of talks are usually incredibly boring for most humans (he thinks they are intended for investors), but from time to time you can extract interesting data from them with which to draw conclusions.

And luckily, this was one of those conferences where something was said that might interest us all. What if we set a date for Windows 12? That is at least what we can understand from Zinsner’s words, since the manager assured that in 2024 sales will improve. “We think 2024 will be a pretty good year for customers, in particular, due to windows update. “We still think the installed base is quite old and requires an upgrade, and we think next year may be the start of that, given the Windows catalyst.”

While it is true that Windows 12 is not specifically mentioned, thinking about a catalyst that encourages people to upgrade and take the leap to improve sales sounds like a new operating system, and not a spring update.

Intel and Windows once again hand in hand

The jump to Windows 12 and 2024 It makes sense for many reasons. On the one hand, operating system changes happen at Microsoft every three years, and this time it would coincide with said period. In addition, the new Intel Meteor Lake will be specially designed for a new platform in the same way that the Alder and Raptor Lake already did with Windows 11, so everything fits together quite well.

Windows 12 release date

With these clues We still can’t know exactly when it will be released the supposed new version of Windows. Rumors say that Microsoft is indeed working on a revision of the operating system, and that the additions of Intel would help achieve superior integration with the hardware. It is also taken into account that the adoption of Windows 11 has not been as good as expected, so Windows 12 must be the definitive claim for users to want to take the leap.

Fuente: Seekinalpha

Via: PCGamer