Although very little is known about Windows 12 at the moment, there is already some information about the operating system that could land in 2024.

Now, information echoed by BGR has come to light that, if true, could put an end to a Windows classic: the Start button. Worst? Well, who would it be replaced by: its Copilot artificial intelligence system.

BGR has echoed statements by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, who said that “Copilot is like the Home button”which has led some, such as PCWorld, to believe that Microsoft could be seen replacing the iconic Start button that has existed in Windows since its inception with a Copilot button instead.

The goal of Copilot, according to Nadella’s comments, is to make it the orchestrator of your Window experiencess. You’ll be able to express your interest in something, and then the app you need will open or the information you need will be displayed in Copilot right in Windows 12.

Windows 11 already has Copilot next to the Start button, and Microsoft has already tried to change the way this button works in the past, so it is not exactly surprising to see this possibility being considered.

However, replace the Start button with Copilot in Windows 12 it could also be a bad idea, since people tend to react badly to big changes within Microsoft’s operating system. However, whatever the company does, it is clear that Nadella sees Copilot as the future of Microsoft’s operating system and how people will navigate it.

Now, it’s unclear whether it will rely on the notion of “intent” or simply react when people tell Copilot to open specific apps.