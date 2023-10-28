Although our keyboards and mice are completely precise, it is clear that the natural movement of our wrist and hand when writing with a pencil is much more natural, and that will now be possible thanks to Windows Ink, which is renewed.

The latest preview version of Windows 11 already makes handwriting-to-text conversion available to interested users and now works within search boxes and other elements of the operating system.

In the last few hours, Microsoft has already begun to implement this update for users of Windows 11.

If you want to get the feature before it is finally installed in a stable version, you just have to go to Windows 11 options, then Windows update and then select the option “get the latest updates as soon as they are available.”

If you have a Surface device with a stylus or any other Windows tablet that supports Windows Inkyou will see this new feature, simply by going into settings and starting to type in a search box or other text fields in the operating system.

It should be noted that at the moment Microsoft You are only enabling this feature for US Englishbut has promised to support additional languages ​​soon.

On the other hand, this update has also improved the handwriting recognition technology to make it more accurate.

This is not a new feature, because since Windows 10, many users of the operating system already had this possibility of writing by hand on compatible computers, but it was more limited than now.