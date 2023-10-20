It is common that whenever a new operating system comes out, hundreds of comparisons are launched with other rivals to see who is faster in all types of tasks.

Since Windows 11 was released, it has been on the table whether Microsoft’s current software is faster than Windows 10 or Linux. It is evident that compared to the previous generation, Windows 11 wins, but if compared to Ubuntu software, Microsoft’s operating system has not had better performance, but on many occasions it has been worse.

A little background history.

Data from September 2021 echoed by Neowin, when Windows 11 was not even generally available, Linux had a great advantage in certain workloads and was faster than average.

When Windows 11 received Intel’s 12th generation chips, things changed, thanks to a special optimization and Microsoft took the lead, but in September 2022, when Linux received these optimizations, it took the lead again.

What’s more, speaking of Ryzen, the latest tests carried out on a Zen 4 APU show that Linux has not only caught up with Windows 11, but has surpassed it and by a very wide margin in some cases.

The most striking thing of all is that 2 years have passed since Windows 11 came out and, apparently, the next operating system, Windows 12, is just around the corner: will be launched at the end of 2024.

This test carried out by Phoronix has been carried out with a Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U and although Windows 11 wins in several cases, the margins in which it loses in other fields are much wider.

For example, there is a comparison where path tracing and ambient occlusion (AO) are measured using Intel’s OSPRay, where Ubuntu is almost twice as fast.

Regarding vkpeak FP16 Vulkan performance, Ubuntu 23.10 is much better in terms of calculation performance.

Of course, the biggest performance difference is seen in CPU mining with Onecoin, as Ubuntu shows around two and a half times or approximately 150% better hash rate.

To conclude, it is also observed from these data that The Linux distribution system is about 10.5% faster than Windows 11.