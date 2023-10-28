There are still many computers that are using Windows 10, basically computers that cannot be updated to Windows 11 or directly users who do not want to use the new Microsoft operating system.

While Microsoft has stated that Windows 10 It will not receive major functions, the truth is that from time to time we get the odd surprise, as just happened now.

Now the optional cumulative update KB5031445 has introduced a system reference within the start menu.

After installing this optional update, which is related to security for version 22H2 of Windows 10, you will see that some applications in the start menu have a system label.

neowin

On the other hand, Windows 11 users will also see this system label in some applications in the start menu, while a new section has also been included to manage system components.

It remains to be seen if this new label in the Windows 10 start menu can be removed or if they are one of those references that are anchored and fixed there.

Be that as it may, the life cycle of Windows 10 is close to ending, and yet there are exactly two years left, a time that should be more than enough for everyone to have a computer compatible with Windows 11.

In any case, taking into account the problems that Microsoft has with its old operating systems, as happened in its time with Windows XP and still happens with Windows 7, it is expected that even after the life cycle of Windows 10 million computers will continue using The operating system.