Windhammers 2 is updated with the second DLC which improves the performance of the work, introducing crossplay and a new game mode. The new free update welcomes two new characters, the android Jamma GX03 and the powerful Polish Anna Szalinki.

“After the launch of Windjammers 2 and the great support from the community, we wanted to give back and continue to support players by adding the content everyone has been asking for,” said Cyrille Imbert, CEO at Dotemu. “It took longer than expected but despite the difficulties encountered we didn’t give up and in the end we managed to provide what the players asked for to fully enjoy the competitive aspect of the game. With this completely free updatewe are also happy to add 2 new unique characters for the community to try new strategies with.”

