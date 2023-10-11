Many famous content creators generate large sums of money by uploading videos or doing live broadcasts, either through donations or advertising, which some have been able to use in certain businesses. One of them is the Spanish YouTuber and streamer Willyrex, who ventured into electronic sports by investing in the MAD Lions team in 2018, which he indicated “was one of the worst investments of my life.”

Something he referred to in the first episode of his new podcast, reflecting on his business mistakes, saying that he has always remembered his second foray into electronic sports. It is about, as I mentioned, his participation in MAD Lions during 2018, a squad that at that time had great popularity in Spain and was achieving several successes. Something that he saw as auspicious and that led him to support the team financially, however, the future was full of problems.

During the conversation on the podcast, they asked him how the e-sports business worked, to which he responded: “Very good question… I know the theory, but…”, saying that later, the company that owns MAD Lions ran out of funds, leading to its acquisition by another company. As he says: “I had entered a few months ago with a much higher valuation, and then a team from Canada came and said: ‘My team is worth 100 million and yours is worth one, so now you have 0.0X% of my company.’ “.

“It was so ridiculous that I was completely unmotivated. In fact, at first I went to the events, but then I stopped,” Willyrex said.

A feeling that clearly led to Willyrex feeling detached from a project in which he no longer had a significant role, which he confirms by adding that: “It was as if I was obliged to do something. It was the worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life… What I remember most with regret is promoting something that was not mine (…) Now, I would take a closer look at these types of situations to avoid facing something like this in the future “.

His statements also lead us to remember another of his well-known financial failures, such as the one linked to NFTs, when in May 2022 he uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he explains “WHY YOUR NFTs, and mine, ARE GONE At $0”, saying that: “I am not a superhero. I have bought a lot of NFTs that have gone to zero, I have bought a lot of games that have gone to zero. How do you learn? Well, by learning. I “I am going to tell you the main reasons why many projects have gone to zero.”

