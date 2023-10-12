Willyrex is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in Spain and Latin America. Although his facet as a content creator is the most famous, he is also known for his enthusiasm for the world of investments and business. Of course, throughout his career he made business mistakes, which was the worst?

Guillermo Díaz Ibáñez, better known on the internet as Willyrex, participated in the new spicy4tuna podcast to talk about business topics and other issues. In the first episode of this show, all the members opened up and revealed what their worst business move was.

Thus, the Spanish YouTube giant broke the silence and revealed what was one of the worst investments of his career. To the surprise of many people, they are not NFTs.

What is Willyrex’s worst business mistake? The youtuber reveals it

The influencer and content creator confessed that throughout his life “he has made many bad investments.” Although he refrained from claiming that he is the worst, he assured that one of the business mistakes he regrets most was entering the world of electronic sports for the second time.

The YouTuber confessed that, approximately 10 years ago, he was a shareholder in a small esports team specialized in Call of Duty. Unfortunately, the project did not come to fruition and he abandoned it because he got tired of “spending money.”

Despite that bad experience, Willyrex re-entered the world of electronic sports and became a shareholder in MAD LIONS, a competitive League of Legends and VALORANT group.

Although the team was in a very good position when the YouTuber entered, problems reared their head shortly after. As explained, the company that owns the squad ran out of funds, a situation that caused a Canadian company to acquire it.

Willyrex promoted MAD Lions on social networks and videos

“I had come in a few months ago with a much higher valuation, and then a team from Canada came and said, ‘my team is worth 100 million and yours is worth one, so now you have 0.0X% of my company. Absorbed’”, highlighted the content creator.

Willyrex explains that he went from being a MAD Lions shareholder to having a minuscule percentage of shares in a Canadian company. Thus, he was forced to promote the team, even though it represented a very small fraction of the company.

“The problem was not so much the monetary loss as having to stand up for a team to which I was not tied (…) It was so ridiculous that I was totally disincentivized. In fact, the times I went to events… the first few times it was great, but then I stopped going. It was like being forced to (do) something. “It has been the worst feeling I have had in my life,” said the content creator.

But tell us, what do you think of these statements? Let us read you in the comments.

You can read more about Willyrex and its projects by clicking here.

