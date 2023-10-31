Also with the couple were Alvaro Morata with his wife Alice Campello and Leandro Paredes, who acted as cameraman, with his Camilla

2023 will forever remain one of the most important and beautiful years in Paulo Dybala’s life. Before him came the awareness of having established himself in the history of Argentine football thanks to the victory of the World Cup (last December), but now Joya has finally fulfilled her dream of obtaining the “yes” of her Oriana. The Giallorossi number 21 has in fact decided to make his experience in the capital unforgettable: in a unique location like the Trevi Fountain, Paulo knelt in front of his better half making the long-awaited marriage proposal which – for a not short period – seemed destined to be continually postponed. Now, however, the world champion has convinced himself to take the big step, all in the heart of Rome in front of his closest friends.

Together with Paulo and Oriana there were also their old friends, namely Alvaro Morata with his wife Alice Campello and Leandro Paredes (who filmed the moment of the proposal with his smartphone) with his Camilla. Oriana herself made the news official with a photo on Instagram with the writing “Forever” accompanied by the beautiful ring donated by Dybala. Many comments under the photo published by the model, among which those of many members of the Argentine national team stand out.