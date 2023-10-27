The next Star Wars movie that Dave Filoni is preparing could be the last chance to see Samuel L. Jackson’s character once again

If we talk about iconic Star Wars characters, Master Windu is one of those who make up the front row. With its prominent violet saber and the interpretation of the great Samuel L. Jackson, He became one of the most beloved Jedi masters in the fandom of the galaxy far, far away.

In fact, he is one of the characters with whom It was always theorized that he could still be alive despite his death in episode III. In the last moment There is a lot of talk about a possible “last chance” to bring him back in the final MandoVerse movie (Universe of “The Mandalorian”) prepared by Dave Filoni as a culmination for his series.

All the series in this universe (“Mandalorian”, “Boba Fett” and “Ahsoka”) They lead to something great, and this it could involve the resurrection of a character everyone assumed had died. Bringing this character back would connect this new universe with the original story (Skywalker Saga) at levels still unimagined.

“The Jedi Master lost his battle with Darth Sidious when he confronted the villain about his secret identity as a Sith Lord. Had Anakin Skywalker not intervened to stop Windu from eliminating Sidious, the Jedi likely would have emerged victorious. Skywalker’s intervention allowed Sidious to send the electrified Windu through the broken window of the Chancellor’s office and presumably to his death. However, the movie never confirmed the death, leading to theories that he somehow survived the lightning strike and then plummeted to the depths of Coruscant,” says CBR’s Meg Dowell. Closing the theory, no Jedi in the high rank that Windu had could be dead from a simple fall.