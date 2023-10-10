Mohamed Diab, the director of Moon Knight, hints that the Disney+ series could have more than one full moon to show us

If you have been following Moon Knight on Disney+ with the passion of a Marvel fan, you may be wondering if Marc Spector, aka the Fist of Khonshu, will return for a second round. Will he be a flash in the night of the MCU or will we get the chance to explore more dark corners of his world?

Marvel’s plan

The director of the series, Mohamed Diab, recently provided some captivating comments during an interview with ArabicMarvel.com. According to a translation by The Cosmic Circus, when asked if the decision to limit the first season to six episodes was his or Marvel Studios’, Diab was clear: “Marvel had it determined from day one.” Furthermore, he revealed that “Marvel’s path is not the usual one. They have a plan, whether the project is successful or not.”

An additional mystery is added to the plot. The main actor, Oscar Isaac, who gives life to this complex anti-hero, has also touched on the topic of a second season. He mentioned that “there have been specific conversations. They were nice,” but he also clarified that there is still no confirmation that there will be a second season, although he did express his desire for Marvel to give it the green light.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, added another layer of intrigue to the future of Moon Knight in the MCU, stating that “the fun thing about streaming is that (the shows) are there forever. “I think there is a future for that character as we move forward.” Although it is not known when or where, it is likely that we will see our moon knight in more Marvel projects.

What can we expect from Marc Spector

In case you missed it, Mohamed Diab also has plans to explore the world of Marc Spector’s alter ego, Jake Lockley, in the future. Diab expressed: “I want to see the world of (Jake Lockley). Everyone is very intrigued about him and (I want to) see what happens between those blinks and who he is and what he loves and who he loves. It’s very interesting to me”.

For those thirsty for more action, there has been speculation that Moon Knight could appear alongside Daredevil in a future Extended Universe film. Although this has yet to be officially confirmed, it would be exciting to see these two complex characters share the screen.

The man behind the mask

Marc Spector, is a complex character who has captivated fans since his debut in the comics in 1975. He is a former marine and mercenary who, after being betrayed and abandoned to his fate, finds a new purpose as the earthly avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. . Marc’s story is unique not only because he is one of the few characters in the Marvel universe to openly deal with mental health issues, but also because His fractured psyche allows him to adopt various identitiesincluding taxi driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant.

However, while The White Knight may be reminiscent of other Night’s Watchmen like Batman, the comparisons are a bit superficial. Unlike DC’s Dark Knight, Spector has a direct connection to a deity, and his arsenal is based not so much on technology but on magic and in his skills as a trained warrior. As the episodes of the series on Disney+ continue to reveal the various layers of Marc Spector, it is clear that we are looking at a character that cannot be easily defined, which makes him even more intriguing for fans of Marvel and the superhero universe. in general.

Although we are still waiting for concrete news, everything seems to indicate that The character could have more than one season in the streaming platform. Fans will be keeping an eye on the MCU’s lunar calendar to see what else this enigmatic anti-hero will bring.

The series is available streaming on Disney+.