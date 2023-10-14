Walking down the street, any street, is almost always encountering people who have their cell phone in their hand. If you approach an area with a lot of people, such as an urban area heavily traveled by tourists, you will find them taking dozens of photos.

The technology that watches us all day, something straight out of Big Brother, is now available and in our hands, our cell phones. You may be walking calmly down a street and your face just happens to end up in a random person’s photo album.

But now we have a new generation of products that try to be more visible with the way we store what we say or what we see throughout the day.

Rewind Pedant It is a pendant that is essentially a microphone that records audio all day and that, with its artificial intelligence application, gives you a summary of the most important things.

These are some examples that Rewind uses to explain this always-on microphone.

Did you forget what your partner just asked you to buy at the supermarket? Are you at an all-day conference and want to share summaries with your coworkers? Be more present in your daily life and mark moments for the future. Automatic generation of to-do lists every time you verbally commit to doing something for someone else. Do you have an interesting idea while you are walking or driving and want to remember it for later? Just talk to yourself. What are you doing when your voice sounds most excited? When are you most grumpy? What are the most common filler words? Capture the amazing things your young children say so you can play them back later and remember them.

Humane is about to launch a product that you put on your chest and that, with a camera, identifies everything you put in front of you and gives you details of what is related to you. For example, you put a chocolate bar in front of you and it tells you that depending on your health, it is advisable or not, as they showed in their demo in a TED talk.

This is part of a new trend of wearable technology with eyes and ears on 24/7.

Some startups want us to have microphones on 24/7. Not even in George Orwell’s wildest dreams would he have imagined a situation like this.

In reality this is not a new idea, it is not even novel. Like many ideas that have not succeeded, the problem was not the technology, it was the time of its launch.

We must remember Spectacles, the glasses with a Snapchat camera that were popular on social networks in 2016 and that ended up in a drawer in a few weeks. Even Meta copied the format in a collaboration with Ray-Ban in their Ray-Ban Stories WayFarer.

None of these glasses with cameras worked or, in the case of Meta’s, are working. But I hope you’re seeing the trend we’re heading towards.

Many were those who said years ago that they did not want a cell phone. The same ones who later disowned social networks because of the data. But there they are (we are), using a mobile phone and social networks every day, with such a large amount of personal data management that it is incomprehensible.

I’m not saying that one day we will wear something like this, but let’s not put our hand in the fire.

This article is part of the Computer Hoy newsletter and is the opinion of the author.