After months seeing that telephone spam has not endedmeasures are being sought so that the Spanish Data Protection Agency takes action on the matter and ensures that this right not to be disturbed is fulfilled.

The reform of the Law has not worked

The latest reform of the General Telecommunications Law contemplates a scenario that should have been a before and after for thousands and thousands of people affected: the end of phone spam. The new regulations, in force since July, marked the beginning of the right “not to receive unwanted calls for commercial communication purposes, unless there is prior consent from the user themselves.”

«The right of end users not to receive unwanted calls for commercial communication purposes contemplated in article 66.1.b) will come into force within one year from the publication of the law. Until that time, end users of publicly available interpersonal communications services based on numbering may continue to exercise the right to object to receiving unwanted calls for communication purposes commercial activity that is carried out through systems other than those established in article 66.1.a) and to be informed of this right.

Right now, Spanish legislation will recognize a person’s right not to receive unwanted commercial calls, limiting them to those people who have given their consent. prior consent. However, as the months go by we can consider that this has not worked as well as it should and has not been as clear-cut as we could consider. Proof of this is that the Spanish Consumer Association (ASESCON) receives more than a hundred questions and complaints regarding this matter through its consultation channels.

Objective: close the loophole

One of the assumptions that callers are relying on in order to still be able to do so under the umbrella of current legislation is the concept of “general interest«. According to this criterion, a telemarketing company can rely on force majeure when contacting a client who already has a contractual relationship with the company and it is alleged that it is a security communication to avoid fraud by an impersonating company and, incidentally, , sell a product.

“In this situation, at ASESCON we recommend immediately canceling this data when receiving the call and joining the joint complaint that our organization will carry out before the Spanish Data Protection Agency in the coming days. The association will ask the entity directed by lawyer Mar España to act ex officio.” For this purpose of reporting to the AEPD the irregularities with which telemarketing employees operate, ASESCON has launched an email (asescon.consultas@gmail.com) so that affected citizens can contact them.

Las main complaints come from calls on behalf of operators telecommunications and energy companies that talk about changing conditions. Sometimes they are not even clients, so even that legal loophole of general interest is being skipped. Consumers ask salespeople to cancel data, but they continue to call them non-stop.

“There are telemarketing companies that have agreed with clients to carry out certain campaigns and cannot fail to comply with those contracts. That is the main problem in complying with the law,” commented Jose Leandro Nuñez, partner at Audens and member of the Board of Directors of the Association of National Experts in ICT Law (ENATIC). “The issue lies in finding the balance between the right of companies to promote their products and the right of people not to be disturbed. “It’s not easy.”