If they put Chucky and M3GAN together it will be difficult for anyone to stop them. But… Are there really plans for this to become a reality?

Don Mancini, the mastermind behind the infamous killer doll Chucky, has left fans speechless as he talks about the possibility of an epic big-screen showdown between the evil doll and M3GAN. In a conversation with Variety, Mancini acknowledged the growing competition in the horror world and the need for his creation to rise to these new challenges.

Don Mancini said: “He really has to compete with new legitimate contenders for the throne like M3GAN and Annabelle. He has to deal with that place for himself in the world of pop culture and that’s how we really hit the ground running with Chucky. We give this unusual character a crisis that has the sting of real pain and real life. But that just makes him angrier and you know what happens when Chucky gets angry.”

Is there any chance of this happening? Don Mancini simply said, “I would say stay tuned.”

It would be something shocking.

It’s always interesting when different franchises come together. But the funny thing is that Chucky and M3GAN are so different that the mix could work very well.

Chucky

To begin with, remember that Chucky is a serial killer who uses black magic to transfer his consciousness into a Good Guy doll. His main purpose is to escape from his doll state and transfer his consciousness to a human. To achieve this, he must murder and find a suitable human vessel for his mind. His appearance is a clearly humanoid doll, with red hair and blue eyes. His friendly appearance and childish voice hide the true sinister nature of him.

M3GAN

While M3GAN is a doll that has an integrated Artificial Intelligence program designed to be accommodating and protective of its owner. It looks like a doll the size of a small child, but it has tremendous strength. When its AI gets out of control, it makes decisions that can be very dangerous for humans.

What could they do together? The possibilities are incredible. So we will be attentive in case they decide to put Chucky and M3GAN together in the same movie. Tell us in the comments if this is a good idea.

