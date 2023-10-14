Can you imagine a DC Comics movie that brought together its best characters with Mortal Kombat? We have news about it.

Veteran writer Jeremy Adams recently revealed an exciting crossover project he proposed to Warner Bros. Animation, as they wanted to make a DC Comics and Mortal Kombat movie, although sadly, the studio decided to reject it.

Jeremy Adams is known for his participation in various DC Comics animated films, and has also written all the installments of the Mortal Kombat Legends film series. This gives him a deep knowledge of both franchises.

What exactly happened with this project?

In a conversation with CB, Jeremy Adams was asked about the possibility of seeing a DC Comics and Mortal Kombat movie, which means there would be an epic crossover between iconic characters like Superman and Scorpion. However, his answers do not raise much hope.

“I would lower your expectations. I don’t know if they have plans to do more. I know we proposed it a while ago, but it was rejected. I think that would be really cool. Believe me, I would love to see it. A DC Mortal Kombat. “That would be super, super cool.”

The future of the animated DC Comics films is uncertain, as DC Studios appears to be taking a more active role in all content. James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, has expressed interest in using the same actors and versions of characters across all forms of media, which could impact the continuity of the animated film series .

We have already seen these confrontations, but not in animated format.

It is important to remember that in 2008 there was already a crossover between the two franchises in the video game Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe. The game featured characters such as Raiden, the God of Thunder of Earthrealm, and Superman, the Man of Steel of Metropolis, fighting against invasions on their respective worlds. A simultaneous attack by Raiden and Superman caused the fusion of two of the most formidable villains: Mortal Kombat’s Shao Kahn and DC’s Darkseid, creating Dark Kahn and triggering the merger of both universes. However, this crossover project did not materialize into a film.

DC Comics and Mortal Kombat video game

But the DC Comics and Mortal Kombat movie is not in Warner Bros. Animation’s immediate plans. The company has announced plans for new adaptations of Watchmen and Crisis on Infinite Earths, but it is still unknown if these productions will mark the end of the DC Animated Movie Universe.

Would you like to see that movie combining the two sagas? Leave us your comments.