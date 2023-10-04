The first movie attracted a lot of attention, which is why many fans are wondering if they will make Hellraiser 2.

The revival of this horror saga in 2022, directed by David Bruckner and starring Jamie Clayton as the iconic villain Pinhead, generated a lot of excitement among fans of the genre. However, although the film was well received and considered one of the best installments, the question everyone is asking is whether they will make Hellraiser 2.

David Bruckner, the director behind the reboot, recently discussed the possibility of a sequel in an interview with CB. Despite having no concrete news about a sequel in development, he expressed hope that there is a future in the franchise.

These are his words.

“We wanted to know about the audience and I don’t know yet, but I certainly hope there is a future there, so we’ll see.”

This statement from the director has left fans anxious and speculating about the fate of Hellraiser 2. Although a sequel has not been officially announced, there are several factors that could influence the decision to move forward with the franchise.

The 2022 film became the second highest-rated Hellraiser film, behind only the original 1987 film. Its 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while not spectacular, demonstrates that the film was generally well received by audiences and the critics.

Hellraiser 2

Additionally, the film’s viewership metrics showed relatively strong interest. During the week of its release, Hellraiser ranked as the eighth most-watched movie, with 248 million minutes watched, according to Nielsen streaming metrics. Although it fell off the chart after a week, these figures suggest that the film generated a considerable following and lasting interest among viewers.

Despite these positive signs, the lack of an official announcement regarding a sequel may be due to several reasons. Hulu, the streaming platform that will need to greenlight Hellraiser 2, may not be exclusively using streaming chart metrics to make decisions about horror franchise sequels. Other financial and creative considerations could be influencing the decision.

Ultimately, the fate of Hellraiser 2 and the possibility of the saga having many more installments are still up in the air. Fans will surely be eagerly awaiting any news regarding the future of this iconic horror franchise.

But I’m interested in your opinion. Would you like to see more Pinhead torture? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.