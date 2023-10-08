If the remakes of the classic Resident Evil installments demonstrated anything, it is that it is possible to perfect a masterpiece. Will Bloober Team be able to repeat the feat with the new version of Silent Hill 2? Although we will have to wait to find out, luckily new clues suggest that there will be news about the status of the project soon.

We must remember that Silent Hill 2 Remake was announced in October 2023 as part of a special event, where Konami also confirmed the existence of other installments that aim to revive interest in the psychological horror franchise.

Since then, news about the new version of the 2001 classic has been conspicuous by its absence. What is your release date? What does it look like in action? Unfortunately, these questions remain unanswered. Luckily, it seems that news is already on the horizon.

Silent Hill 2 Remake page on Steam is updated

The game’s description and tags on Steam have been routinely changed over the past few months. However, recent updates seem to indicate that there could be news soon, or at least that development is on a very good track.

According to reports, studio Bloober Team has quietly updated the backend of the Silent Hill 2 Remake Steam page. Specifically, he added confirmation that the game will have subtitles translated into Brazilian, Ukrainian and Portuguese. He also added the tags and supposed achievements, as well as new images.

There was a lot of activity on the Silent Hill 2 Remake Steam page

While these additions are notable, they are not infallible evidence that a release is near. They also do not ensure that Bloober Team or Konami have in mind to share news about the status of the project. That said, the presence of the aforementioned achievements seems to suggest that development has entered its final stage.

Of course, fans will have a short wait to enjoy a new franchise experience. We say this because the first chapter of the interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension is just around the corner.

But tell us, do you think the remake will honor the legacy of the original installment? Let us read you in the comments.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is in development for PC and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

