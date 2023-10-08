The creator is intended as an independent story but could be the beginning of a franchise. What does the creator of the film think?

The Creator by Gareth Edwards is an original story, which is a risk in modern cinema saturated with reboots, spin-offs, remakes and sequels. At $80 million, the film’s production cost is also a fraction of that of many blockbuster films. Even with The Creator’s modest run in theaters, there are good reasons to consider that the film could be the start of a franchise and even the first part of a trilogy. However, Gareth Edwards, director and creator of the story, said in an interview for The Direct that he never considered that possibility, stating that The Creator’s plot was completely resolved at the end of the film.

The Creator, after its explosive ending, could easily have more installments since it left it open for a sequel, but Edwards prefers it to remain a standalone film. “It was a completely autonomous story. “Personally, I don’t like movies that try to set them up, you know, unless, you know, this is part of a larger story,” he said. Edwards’ comment is consistent with his filmography, as he directed Monsters, 2014’s Godzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “I feel like it’s a little arrogant to just do the first part of a three-part thing if it turns out that… Basically, what I like most about movies versus television is that movies end,” he added.

Edwards’s narrative philosophy

It’s even evident that Edwards is averse to franchise films, saying, “My favorite part of the story is the ending. And I really like it when you work backwards from the end, and it all leads up to this climax, where there’s kind of a mic drop moment, and in the credits, it’s my favorite movies.” His comment is particularly true with Rogue One, a prequel film to the Star Wars trilogy that still stood out for its well-developed characters and compelling story.

Edwards is explicit about his plans for The Creator, saying: “There’s no intention of doing a sequel or anything like that. “It’s a high-level issue whether this movie did well enough for the studio to want to do that.” , you know, then you’d scratch your head and have to think about it. But really, I’m really happy to see that this is a stand-alone, unique, stand-alone story. (Those are) my favorite types of movies.” That said, Edwards is certainly a fan of well-made trilogies, as he confessed to Cinemascomics in 2010 about his admiration for George Lucas and the Star Wars trilogy.

However, despite Edwards’ thinking of The Creator as an independent film, the story has all the potential for more installments, since in the end even if our protagonists shoot down the Nomad, the Americans will not easily see their desire to eradicate it truncated. to AIs. Running out of their weapon is obviously an obstacle, but that won’t stop them from invading New Asia at will, so the small victory for the AIs can easily have repercussions for them, with Alfie having to take his mother’s place to lead them in a war without quarter. What do you think?

About The Creator

In The Creator, Joshua (Washington), a hardened former special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon. that could put an end to the war… and, in the process, to humanity. Joshua and his team of elite agents travel through enemy lines to the very dark heart of AI-occupied territory. Once there, he discovers that the world-ending weapon he has been ordered to destroy is an AI that has taken the form of a little girl (Voyles).

The Creator is now in theaters