In addition to its emotional story and fun gameplay, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received praise for its multitude of Easter eggs that comic fans can find throughout the world. NY. One of the nods stood out and made the community believe that Daredevil content could be on the way.

People who played the previous title know that in Hell’s Kitchen It is possible to find a building with a plaque that refers to Matt Murdock y Foggy Nelsonsuggesting that the location is the law firm where these characters work.

Related video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Will Daredevil come to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In the sequel, the building and plaque are in the same location, but eagle-eyed players noticed that the text referencing the lawyer duo was removed. What does that mean? It’s impossible to know, but the community is already making theories. Now, Insomniac Games has excited comic book enthusiasts.

In a talk with IGN, Bryan Intihar, senior creative director of the project, spoke about various topics related to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. At one point, he was asked about the Hell’s Kitchen building and the change in the plate.

“That is a good question. Stay tuned. Good find,” the Insomniac Games creative simply said.

Did Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson move in?

It’s no secret to anyone that Matt Murdock is the secret identity of Daredevil. Thus, the creative’s statements excited fans, who believe that downloadable content for the blind superhero could reach the open-world video game. There are even those who think that the developer could work on a spin-off of the character.

What is Insomniac Games’ next project?

Because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has only been in stores around the world for a short time, it seems difficult for the studio to reveal more information about its upcoming projects. At this moment we only know that he is already working on Marvel’s Wolverine, a new title focused on the mutant superhero of the X-Men.

Insomniac Games said it is open to the possibility of working on a Venom spin-off, while it has already hinted that the hypothetical Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be “very epic.”

Thus, it is unknown if introducing Daredevil is among the plans for the future. If it happens, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante could have his first appearance in a DLC for the latest arachnid game, in the third installment or an individual project.

But tell us, would you like Daredevil to be introduced into the Insomniac Games universe? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. Follow this link to read more news related to it.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente