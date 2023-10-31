We have already offered you on the website the first box office data and how it had surpassed a record for the Super Mario movie, as well as more incredible figures and more records, and now there is more data. You already know that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie.

It has already been released and now we have more information about the film, specifically about the possibilities of seeing a sequel. Its success is undeniable and it has already raised $130 million worldwide. Although a sequel has not been officially confirmed, the director Emma Tammi has mentioned in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that there are loose ends in the plot that could be tied into a continuationsuggesting the possibility of a second film.

He has not confirmed more details about it, but his words They have made us think that there could be a second part. Remember that the official Instagram account of Peacockalong with Blumhouse Productions, announced that the film would be released on October 27, 2023. Enjoy it!

What do you think? We will remain attentive to more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

