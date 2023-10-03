SPY×FAMILY is one of the most popular modern anime and manga. Given the good reception it has had around the world, it is normal that there is interest in a live-action adaptation, as has happened with Dragon Ball, Death Note, Bleach, etc. (some more successful than others), but are there any probabilities? what happens?

If you are one of those who are waiting for the next Season 2 of the SPY×FAMILY anime, you most likely want SPY×FAMILY to have a chance as a live-action show and the truth is that you are not the only one, there is even a Netflix producer who wants to make it happen.

One Piece producer wants to make live-action SPY×FAMILY

We are talking about Steven Maeda, one of the Netflix producers in charge of the live-action adaptation of One Piece, which has turned out to be so successful that Season 2 has already been confirmed.

Well, Maeda confessed in an interview that he not only loves the SPY×FAMILY anime, but that he is such a fan that he has even been looking for an opportunity to work on an adaptation of this anime or manga.

“I love SPY×FAMILY so much. It’s just wonderful,” the producer commented when ComicBook questioned him about the anime. “Funny you mentioned that one.” I’ve been hunting SPY×FAMILY for quite a while.”

Will Netflix make SPY×FAMILY live-action?

Now, this does not mean that Netflix is ​​preparing a live-action SPY×FAMILY. However, it is clear that there is desire on the part of the producers. Taking into account that SPY×FAMILY is an extremely popular franchise, we could say that it is a matter of time before production houses approach Shueisha and Tatsuya Endo for a possible project of this nature. Only time will tell.