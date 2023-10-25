Images and rumors continue to spread about new model of PS5, whose release date is still officially unknown. In addition to some suspicious photos of probable bundles, a particular image piqued the curiosity of users.

The last of the alleged photos of the PS5 “Slim” concerns what should be the packaging of the Blu-ray player to be connected to the digital model of the console: among the requirements for operation there would also be… the internet connection?

According to users, this would be due to a possible need on Sony’s part to “make sure” that the device is connected is not third party. However, most fans are perplexed when faced with a great risk…

…and if one day the servers that mobilize this system were to close. will the player become unusable? This “scary” possibility has generated great perplexity among users.



With high probability, if in the distant future these servers will effectively be deactivatedSony could (should) decide to remove the need to ensure the originality of the product via this alleged online check-up.

The image has not been confirmed by Sony, so we could very well be looking at a fake packaging: for this reason, we invite you to take with tongs all rumors regarding the new PS5, at least until new information is provided by Sony itself.