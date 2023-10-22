loading…

The Israel-Hamas war has the potential to disrupt China’s strategy in the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – War Israel The fight against the militant group Hamas is underway with full force and speed. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have killed hundreds of Palestinian resistance militants by bombing their hideouts in the Gaza Strip.

There are concerns that the ongoing war could escalate into a full-scale conflict whose impact will spread throughout the Middle East.

Iran, Lebanon and Syria were more or less involved in this war, and turned this latest conflict between Israel and Hamas into a multi-front war. Indications show that the Israel-Hamas war will have a big and bad impact in the future.

But China appears to be extra cautious in its approach to Israel’s countermeasures against Hamas. Historically, China has been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and therefore, Beijing has hesitated to condemn Hamas attacks on Israel.

However, in a scenario if it openly supports Israel, China also does not want to offend Islamic countries in the Middle East. In fact, this region serves as a source of Chinese trade and investment.

Considering this, China seems very worried about the current situation. According to analysts, if the ongoing Israel-Hamas war is not stopped immediately, China will suffer greatly in the economic, political and strategic fields.

According to the Xinhua news agency and quoted by Asian Lite, Sunday (22/10/2023), the overall trade value between China and Middle Eastern countries will reach USD 431.4 billion in 2022, up from USD 330 billion in 2021. The Middle East is an oil supplier and the largest gas (oil and gas) to China.

The Atlantic Council, a United States think tank, said in 2022 that more than 41 percent of all crude oil imports to China came from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which consists of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

According to the agency, China’s imports of crude oil from the region increased from 145 million tons in 2006 to more than 508 million tons in 2022.