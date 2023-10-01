October, the most terrifying month of the year, has already begun. Of course, we are in the ideal season to enjoy the live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which promises to be one of the most striking films of this Halloween. With its premiere very close, it is impossible not to wonder what the next big step will be. Are there sequels on the horizon?

Will there be more Five Nights at Freddy’s movies?

Recently, Emma Tammi, director of the film starring Josh Hutcherson, expressed her desire to make at least a trilogy of this saga. Her statements add to those of Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse, who said in the middle of this year that she would like to adapt more horror games to the big screen.

Now, the American creative, who previously worked on The Wind and Blood Moon, once again reaffirmed her intentions to make more feature films set in the world of the video game created by Scott Cawthon.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, the director of Five Nights at Freddy’s revealed that she “hopes to be able to make more (deliveries)” if the first film turns out to be a commercial success. She refrained from revealing more information about it, so it is unknown if she already has plans for a hypothetical sequel.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will show a new side of Josh Hutcherson

Additionally, the filmmaker believes that this film could be the beginning of a new stage in the professional career of Josh Hutcherson, who plays Mike Schmidt. Although the actor had important participations in films such as Journey to the Center of the Earth, Zathura and Bridge to Terabithia, he is best known for his work in the Hunger Games saga.

“We went through an intensive process for this role, because he really anchors the entire movie. I talked to Josh from the beginning and we always came back to him. He really understood the character and gave Mike a real sense of life, which was what the character needed. “I’m excited for people to see Josh in a slightly new light,” said Emma Tammi.

Josh Hutcherson plays the main character in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Of course, Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular horror video games of the last decade. Over the course of multiple sequels and spin-offs, it forged a very passionate community. In this way, it is easy to think that Josh Hutcherson will become a very popular personality in the fans after his participation in the live-action film.

But tell us, would you like to see the franchise expand with more sequels? Let us read you in the comments.

