The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is now available in theaters and surely the most passionate fans of the series have already seen it. Naturally, the film’s just under 120 minutes were not enough to satisfy fans’ excitement, and many may be wondering if there will be an extended version or a rumored R-rated director’s cut. The project director cleared up the doubts.

Creative Emma Tammi and her team at Blumhouse Productions made the decision to present the film with a PG-13 rating.

This meant that they left out certain ideas and game lore material that would make the movie PG because they didn’t want to exclude younger audiences who love the series. But he also expressed that they didn’t want to leave out “dark elements” of the franchise or violence, so they had to resort to innuendo.

Will there be an uncensored extended version of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

What Blumhouse Productions did with Five Nights at Freddy’s is a common practice in the industry to avoid a higher rating and thus reach a broader audience.

Sometimes directors and producers decide to release Director’s Cuts, which show the creatives’ original vision and are offered primarily to satisfy fans.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will not have a more violent version

As appealing as the idea may seem to Five Nights at Freddy’s fans and despite some rumors circulating online, Blumhouse Productions unfortunately did not prepare a director’s cut, an extended uncensored version or one suitable only for adults, as Tammi and The entire production team feels happy with what was achieved with the original version.

“We knew that some in the fan community would want an R-rated version,” Tammi mentioned in an interview with Forbes. “I would say don’t expect an R-rated version of this (movie),” Tammi said. “We’re very happy with how the tone (of the rating) PG-13 came out; it felt like the best fit for this particular movie. We’ll stick with it.”

Do you wish there had been an extended version of Five Nights at Freddy’s? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

