There have been rumors for a long time that Taylor Swift will be in Deadpool 3 and now we see the singer with the protagonists of the film.

In a surprising twist, a new video has resurrected a theory that has left MCU fans excited and expectant. It is speculated that music megastar Taylor Swift will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the highly anticipated film Deadpool 3. In fact, there has even been speculation that it would be a female version of the “mercenary with a mouth.”

While Taylor Swift was busy killing it on her hit “Eras” tour, she was also making headlines thanks to her growing relationship with Kansas City Chiefs standout tight end Travis Kelce. The superstar’s love life has always been the subject of public interest, and this relationship with a prominent athlete was no exception.

Taylor Swift (cordonpress)

In a video we can see the singer with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

The theory that Taylor Swift could join the cast of Deadpool 3 gained traction when The Athletic’s NFL expert Dianna Russini shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). The video showed the Grammy winner entering MetLife Stadium to watch a game between the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

What caught fans’ attention was that, in that same video, Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could be seen, along with the film’s director, Shawn Levy. This unusual meeting at the football stadium generated a wave of theories and speculation about Taylor Swift’s possible participation in the third installment of Deadpool.

To add more fuel to the speculation, Shawn Levy shared a selfie on his Instagram Story of himself alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, celebrating their meeting at the Chiefs-Jets game.

Despite the excitement and growing speculation, neither Taylor Swift nor the Deadpool 3 production team have officially confirmed their involvement in the film. However, fans continue to theorize and eagerly await any news regarding this intriguing possibility.

The addition of a music star of Taylor Swift’s magnitude to the MCU would be an extraordinary event that would surely spark great interest and excitement among music fans and superheroes alike. Only time will tell if this theory becomes an exciting reality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3

We will check it when Deadpool 3 is released in theaters on May 3, 2024. A date that could vary due to the actors’ strike in Hollywood. Meanwhile, you can review the other two installments on Disney Plus with this link.