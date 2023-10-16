You now have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder available on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, the developers have offered interesting statements about the future of the franchise. The arrival of Super Mario Bros Wonder certainly marks a fresh turn. He moves away from the New Super Mario Bros. series. and many fans wonder what Wonder will mean the new style of Mario in two dimensions.

Producer Takashi Tezuka responded to this question in a recent meeting with Game Informer: “I think we have moved from the New Super Mario Bros. series to a new phase, but at this moment, We have no idea what the next style will be. of game”. It seems that the series will not have as many direct sequels as the New series, or at least there are no plans for it currently. Art director Masanobu Sato also added the following: “However, what we know is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has prepared a bigger stage for the adventures of Mario and his friends.”

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

Via.