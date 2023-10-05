Super Mario Bros. Wonder premieres in just two weeks and Nintendo has detailed some key aspects. Will your platform scheme be very complicated? This is what we know so far:

One of the best releases of the month is none other than the expected one Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Nintendo Switch receives another promising exclusive on October 20 and fans of the saga are already preparing to welcome it.

Since there is very little left for its premiereNintendo continues to detail some of the aspects clave that have shaped this game. Being a 2D platformer, many players are interested in the difficulty from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Thanks to an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka and director Shiro Mouri with Game Informer, this important topic has been discussed in more detail. Although the accessibility of the saga will be present, the game presents important challenges.

How difficult will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be?

The managers alluded to one of the most interesting tasks in the game: It will really be a challenge to collect all the badges, so if you feel confident in your abilities to play Mario, I implore you to try, Mouri noted.

No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get the last oneTezuka continued. As you can see, it’s really difficult even for the developers themselves, Mouri responded in turn. I got all the badges!

So far, I’ve completed virtually every Mario game I’ve ever worked on, Tezuka insisted. But for this one I did have to help myself. I did the rest myself.

Everything indicates that badges are key to the whole difficulty issue. Some will offer help to newbies and others will make things more complicated for more veterans. This is how the creators of the game explained it:

We can have badges that automatically save you if you fall into a well, or we can have badges that turn you invisible. There are badges that are suitable for supporting novice players and also badges that give advanced players a bit of a disadvantage while playing.

Other accessibility options will be present, such as being able to choose the Yoshis oa Caco Gazapo. I think both characters are really good options for people who maybe aren’t very good at action games.

Are you looking forward to this new Super Mario Bros. Wonder? If you want to know more about the future of the company, new clues about Nintendo Switch 2 have emerged and Shuntaro Furukawa, the CEO of Nintendo, has talked about how long they will support the Switch.