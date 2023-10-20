Even the cutthroat from a neighborhood called Bel-Air often found himself with no for an answer when attempting his romantic conquests.

Over the six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we watched the fictional version of Will Smith hang out with dozens? of women. The real version of him was not far from looking like that kid from West Philadelphia who moved to California as a last option to avoid ending up very badly.

Will Smith’s relationship with almost all the cast members of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was very beneficial, despite the problems that led to Aunt Viv’s change of actress.

However, a romantic infatuation could cause some problems for the actor and, especially, one of his co-stars in the historic sitcom, Karyn Parsonswho played the spoiled Hilary in fiction.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was Parsons’ first work as a leading actress, and when Will Smith looked at her as more than just a partner, she feared she might ruin the opportunity of a lifetime.

Will Smith tried, but failed

In his own memoir (via The Things), Will Smith recalls how Karyn Parsons rejected him, even when he reminded her that they weren’t actually cousins.

“Karyn not only beat out a ton of top Hollywood talent to win the role, but she was smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain to her that we weren’t actually cousins, so it was okay for her to we would go out.

I said, ‘I swear it won’t ruin our working relationship.’ She was wise enough at the time: good decision, KP.”

Shortly after the rejection of his partner The prince of Bel AirWill Smith met his first wife, Sheree Zampino, whose marriage lasted 3 years. She would marry Jada Pinkett in 1997, although it has not been the greatest love story in Hollywood.