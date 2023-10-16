Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard King, will say goodbye to the company once the transition phase to Microsoft comes to an end. Kotick’s departure will take place in the midst of controversy because in recent years the company he leads has been exposed for labor problems and crises and he is even accused of omission to deal with these situations. However, the golden parachute will be there waiting and the manager has somewhere to land.

Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard

Bobby Kotick announces that he will be a philanthropist once he leaves Activision

During an interview with Bloomberg (via TweakTown) due to the closing of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King, Bobby Kotick revealed what his new job will be once he stops being CEO of the Call of Duty company. According to the manager, in the coming years he will dedicate himself to philanthropy, that is, work for social causes in search of solving problems in various sectors. In Kotick’s case, his first objective will be to act in favor of programs for basic education in the United States.

Bobby Kotick at Activision: the end of an era

In this regard, Bobby Kotick stated: “Mike Bloomberg is one of the most inspiring philanthropists I have had the pleasure of knowing. I just turned 60 last year, and I am personally very excited about the opportunity to help reform K-education. 12, thinking about how to reduce hate and intolerance in the world, focusing on building bridges with countries like China. There are philanthropic interests that I have always had that I really want to focus on and make my priority today.”

Activision is already owned by Microsoft and that means the Xbox company’s first-party structure has grown. In this link we tell you about the editors, studios and teams from various sectors that are now part of Xbox and the result will surprise you.

On the other hand, there is already speculation about Activision Blizzard video games that could come to Xbox Game Pass and in that sense there is good and bad news.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News