We have been hearing a rumor for a long time (a long time) about the UCM which could undoubtedly be a bombshell for the franchise: the one that Daniel Radcliffe, our eterno Harry Potteris in charge of interpreting Wolverine, thus replacing Hugh Jackman. Some new images have once again unleashed the madness about this possibility, to such an extent that, once again, the actor has come to the fore to comment on it.

Radcliffe, the eternal Wolverine who is never confirmed

We are not exaggerating if we say that we have been hearing this theory for years. From time to time and almost cyclically, fans of Daniel Radcliffe, an actor known for playing Harry Potter in one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema, bet on his signing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play one of the most mythical characters of the franchise, Wolverine.

Until now this character has been in the hands of Hugh Jackman, who has brought him to life almost a dozen times throughout his film career. His image is therefore closely linked to that of the mutant, although, like everything in this life, it cannot be eternal, and for some time new names have been considered to replace him, especially knowing that the X-Men will return to the screen within the MCU. -A first sketch was already made with Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, remember.

The one who resonates the most is Daniel Radcliffe, perhaps because of his physical appearance or perhaps because of the unconditional and great support he has from his legion of followers. Be that as it may, the actor has had to make comments about it on more than one occasion to deny the rumor and again recently he has been forced to speak on the subject after a few images that they have turned everything upside down. Will it once and for all confirm what we all expect?

And that physical change?

It all comes as a result of a photo of the British actor – below these lines – with a naked torso on the set of the TV series in which he is currently working, Miracle Workers. In them you can see that Radcliffe has noticeably changed his physical appearance, much more muscular and bulky than what we are used to – he has always been of a rather thin build. This has caused many to begin to speculate about the possibility that he is already preparing to play Wolverine, to which the Harry Potter interpreter has already responded.

This Daniel Radcliffe pic checks so many boxes pic.twitter.com/KyA47v91I5 — johnny. (@thejohnny81) August 27, 2023

It has been in a interview in a video for Vanity Fair magazine, in which, by the way, the actor has been subjected to a lie detector, where he has denied once again and to the pain of everyone that he has no plans (at least for the moment) to play the mutant in the UCM: «I have gained muscle because I am obsessive and because I want to, you know… You’ve already seen my parents, they are fitness crazy. So that’s just been passed on to me. But no, it’s not for Wolverine. I’m flattered, but no.”

with his statements He also doesn’t deny that he will never be Wolverineexcept that this specific physical change is not for that role… Do we discard the idea now or continue with hope?