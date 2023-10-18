Microsoft recently completed the purchase of Activision Blizzard and strengthened Xbox with very important franchises. Because of this, gamers are hoping that Sony and PlayStation will respond in some way and make a major acquisition as well.

Various analysts have a similar perspective, predicting that Japanese companies will have to make a significant investment as a kind of response to the notable acquisition of Microsoft and Xbox.

Fans expect an important purchase by PlayStation

Analysts predict a significant investment by PlayStation

Analyst opinion is divided regarding Sony and PlayStation’s plans to respond to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. On the one hand, specialist Serkan Toto believes that Japanese companies will surely invest more in agreements and acquisitions, since they are under a lot of pressure after the purchase made by Microsoft. From his perspective, there will be a major purchase by PlayStation.

“Sony is surely under pressure to react, even after the Bungie acquisition. I expect more investments and acquisitions for PlayStation, including a major one that would change its situation significantly,” Toto said.

On the other hand, analyst Karol Severin has a different opinion. He believes that Sony does not have the capital necessary to acquire another company the size of Activision Blizzard to counter the Xbox move.

Despite this, Severin thinks that PlayStation can invest in other areas to respond in a certain way to said acquisition. He stated that Sony has the option to bet more on movies, television, music and games with a subscription service that offers all this content in one place.

“Sony has one of the most impressive content catalogs in the world. Bundling it into a subscription offering, for example, could represent a strong competitive response to Xbox’s cross-platform efforts. It will become increasingly difficult to compete with Microsoft solely in games. The “Sony’s only answer in gaming would be to buy something really big like Take-Two, but that’s unlikely,” Severin said.

Previously, gamers asked Sony to acquire major studios such as Take-Two, Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Capcom, Kojima Productions, CD Projekt RED, FromSoftware, among others in response. While the company has acquired companies like Bungie, it has emphasized that it is seeking organic growth.

