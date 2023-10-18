Suara.com – PSIS Semarang is targeting three points when they travel to Persikabo 1973 in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 follow-up match which will take place at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Bekasi, on Friday (20/10) afternoon.

PSIS CEO, Yoyok Sukawi asked the Mahesa Jenar team players to play without burden and enjoy the match.

“The key to victory is playing patiently and taking advantage of the opportunities created. Playing without burden, but of course we are also aiming for victory,” said Yoyok Sukawi, as published by Antara, Thursday (19/10).

According to him, PSIS must win when they visit Persikabo if they want to stay at the top of the standings.

He said that there had been improvements made during the competition break during the international break this October to fix the team’s shortcomings.

PSIS itself brought 21 players to visit Persikabo’s home ground.

PSIS coach, Gilbert Agius, stated that the players brought on the away trip were in line with the team’s needs.

PSIS is currently in fifth place in the Liga 1 standings with 24 points, seven points behind Borneo FC at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Persikabo is ranked 17th in the standings table with 10 points.

