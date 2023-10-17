Suara.com – The Bali United squad is focused on carrying out physical training to maintain the players’ stamina for three matches, namely BRI Liga 1 and AFC Cup in the next 10 days or until the end of October 2023.

“Hopefully Bali United can get positive results in the next two matches in League 1 and remain focused on the AFC Cup matches this season,” said Bali United head coach, Stefano Cugurra alias Teco, as quoted by Antara, Wednesday (18/10).

On the sidelines of the international break this October, the Bali United squad carried out physical training and sparring at the Training Center at Purnama Beach, Gianyar.

The club with the nickname Serdadu Tridatu is scheduled to host Persebaya Surabaya on Friday (20/10) in the continuation of League 1 and continue to host Persita Tangerang on Monday (30/10) at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar.

Also Read: The Indonesian National Team’s Long and Steep Road to the 2026 World Cup: Meeting Strong Opponents, Divided Concentration

These two matches are the last matches to complete the first round of League 1 this season.

The first round of the top caste competition for Indonesian football clubs ends when all teams have played 17 matches.

The club, which is based at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, is also busy with a busy schedule, namely the 2023/2024 AFC Cup follow-up match which is scheduled to take place away from home in Australia against the Central Coast Mariners on Thursday (26/10) at the Industrial Group Stadium, Gosford, New South Wales .

However, the Brazilian coach still has important notes, namely regarding the injury recovery program for several players to be able to strengthen these three matches.

“The situation that occurred was that there were players who were injured so the team was never complete in every match,” said Teco.

Also read: Score a dozen goals against Brunei, Shin Tae-yong takes his hat off to the Indonesian national team squad

Several players are currently recovering from injuries after undergoing surgery, such as Sidik Saimima, Made Tito and Nyoman Adi.

Teco’s hope is that his three foster children will soon improve and become stronger so they can help Bali United complete the group phase of the AFC Cup and League 1 season 2023/2024.