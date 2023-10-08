The FIA ​​has made a decision regarding the tire choices in Formula 1 for the coming years. It has become an interesting deal.

Formula 1 is not very exciting this year and that makes some long for an old-fashioned tire war. As always, things like that are a bit glorified. One then thinks back to all the folklore between Brigestone and Michelin from the beginning of this century. But the reality is: Michelin entered F1 alongside Bridgestone in 2001. And for the first four seasons they were beaten without a chance by Ferrari in its most dominant period. So it wasn’t really that cool at all.

After the French won the titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, they left again and Bridgestone again had the sole right. Which, by the way, they only got in 1998 when Goodyear took the lead. But in 2011, the baton was taken over by another big name in the photography tire world: Pirelli.

Pirelli had done exactly what was asked of them in the first year. Namely making tires that were good for a while and then fell off a gigantic cliff. That means you’re driving on ice from one moment to the next. It resulted in a few nice races, but it was not really nice for Pirelli itself. The drivers were not fans of it and that resulted in mediocre PR. So that plan was quickly adjusted again.

Apart from a few glitches, the tires have actually been faultless for years. Although the drivers, divas that they are, sometimes grumble about the fact that they want softer rubber with more grip. For the Italians, however, it is a case of ‘mission accomplished, been there done that’. The enthusiasm to continue with F1 for a long time seems to have disappeared a bit.

And so…Bridgestone came into play again. The Japanese are looking forward to a new F1 adventure, as they tend to do. Honda has also had such an on-again, off-again relationship with the sport for decades and we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Toyota comes back again to wipe away the shame of not winning with the largest budget.

However, according to the BBC, Formula 1 has chosen to extend the contract with Pirelli for a few more years. It would be too soon for Bridgestone to deliver tires before 2025. Stefano Domenicale explains that the weight of the cars and the amount of downforce demand more from the tires than ever. Pirelli is therefore ‘the safe option’.

But…it seems that the end is nevertheless approaching for this long stint on Pirelli rubber. The consensus is that Bridgestone will take over in 2027 or 2028. Maybe Kees van den Grint can come out of mothballs again.

