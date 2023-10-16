Everyone hopes that Switch 2 has backward compatibility and allows you to enjoy current Nintendo titles. Various sources assure that the hardware will have the function; However, a recent report worried the company’s fans.

A few days ago, a leak revealed that the console will supposedly have several models at its debut. Now, a well-known insider revealed more details about it and hinted that only one of the models could be backward compatible with Switch games.

There are still many doubts about Switch 2 and backward compatibility

Will Nintendo Switch 2 be backward compatible?

According to insider Nick ‘Shpeshal’ Baker, Nintendo is considering releasing several models of the Nintendo Switch 2 and only one of them will have backwards compatibility. It is speculated that the most expensive model will be the one that offers the function.

The source clarified that, according to their sources, it is just something Nintendo is considering now. However, this does not guarantee that they will be your final plans. Baker stated that this idea is not new in the industry, since Sony did it with PlayStation 3.

It is important to emphasize that Nintendo has not even confirmed the presence of backward compatibility in its next console. So you should take the report as a simple rumor. Despite this, players trust Baker’s statements, as he has previously leaked important projects well in advance.

Some players were concerned about this report, as they believe that Nintendo Switch 2 should offer backwards compatibility on a mandatory basis and in any of its models.

Past leaks revealed that the console will supposedly have a $499 USD model and a $400 USD all-digital model. If Baker is right, only the most expensive console would have backwards compatibility and support for physical games.

