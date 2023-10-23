In Venezuela, the counting of votes from Sunday’s primary elections is underway in which the new opposition leader was chosen who will be a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, in which the current authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro will seek re-election. The latest data, released at midnight, say that the favorite to win the primaries is Maria Corina Machado: with just over 26 percent of the ballots counted, Machado has 93.1 percent of the votes.

Those held Sunday were the first primary elections in more than 10 years in Venezuela. They were held a few days after an important agreement concluded between the government and the opposition which provided for the presence of external and independent observers in the 2024 presidential elections. Venezuelan political forces had made that agreement with the aim of convincing the United States to remove part of the sanctions imposed after the 2018 elections, when the clash between Maduro and Juan Guaidó, then opposition leader, had turned into an institutional crisis (Guaidó had been recognized as legitimate president by a large part of the international community).

Sunday’s primaries were organized by the opposition in an attempt to find a candidate with enough support to defeat Maduro, who has been in power in Venezuela for more than 10 years. They took place without organizational support from the government, with polling stations set up in homes, public parks and opposition party headquarters. All this made the strong turnout recorded by the first data released after the vote even more significant. Maduro’s government, meanwhile, has dismissed the importance of these votes as a “fraud” without credibility.

As mentioned, Machado is well ahead in the partial results, but even if she were to win she might not actually be able to run in the 2024 elections. Last June she was banned from holding public office for 15 years on the basis of a series of accusations, especially of corruption, initiated by the Comptroller General, supervisory body on a series of economic issues in public bodies. The Controller had extended a ban already imposed on Machado in the past, due to accusations linked to his support for Guaidó and the sanctions imposed against Venezuela: in this case too the ban had been highly criticized and seen as an attempt by Maduro’s government to weaken the opposition.

Some say that Machado will try to convince the electoral council to let her run, while others speculate that she could choose another primary candidate in her place (which, however, could be contested by those excluded).

Machado is a 56-year-old engineer from the Vente Venezuela party, which she founded in 2012. She is nicknamed la dama de acero (lady of steel) and in 2018 she was included by the BBC in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world. She defines herself as a deeply anti-communist centrist liberal. To address the profound economic crisis that Venezuela is going through, he proposed privatizing a part of the oil sector, in particular the state oil company PDVSA and the steel company Sidor, and obtaining financing from international bodies such as the World Bank to restart the economy.

Machado is highly appreciated for the firmness and resoluteness with which she related to the Maduro regime, criticizing it and remaining in the country when other opponents had left it (Maduro has greatly limited freedom of expression and civil rights in the country, and many dissidents ended up in prison). In the past you have argued that Maduro should be removed at all costs, even through non-democratic processes.

Machado’s electoral campaign was also characterized by a certain degree of violence, with threats and vandalism against his party headquarters. During one of her rallies, a group of Maduro supporters also threw animal blood on her.